Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below.

The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14.

Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at Reading Festival last month, Poppy announced that the four-track EP, which follows her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Flux’ would be out by October.

“Well the EP is consisting of four songs and I just feel like they are a mini-chapter in my life,” she told NME. “I wrote the songs in December of last year, so it’s taken them a moment to come out and I’m really excited about it.”

Listen to ‘FYB’ below.

Later this year, Poppy will head out on the UK leg of her ‘Never Find My Place’ world tour, which has been running since March.

Ahead of the UK tour, Poppy will support on select dates of The Smashing Pumpkins‘ and Jane’s Addiction‘s 32-date US arena tour, which kicks off in Dallas on October 2.

You can see the full list of UK dates below and purchase tickets for all dates here.

NOVEMBER 2022

26 – Bristol, UK – SWX

27 – London, UK – Shepherds Bush Empire

28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

29 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

30 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Earlier this year, Poppy shared a new song, ‘3.14’, written for her cat, who’s named Pi. The track was first released via the artist’s recently launched MetaVerse app ‘PoppySphere’ on January 11, which is described as “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation”.

‘3.14’ marked Poppy’s first original song of the year, although it is unclear if the track will feature on an upcoming project.