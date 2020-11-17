Poppy shares new track ‘I Won’t Be Home For Christmas’ and announces festive EP

Poppy has shared new track ‘I Won’t Be Home For Christmas’, the first offering to emerge from her upcoming festive EP ‘A Very Poppy Christmas’.

Ahead of the EP’s arrival on December 4, the new track sees the US singer delivering a near-whisper and atmospheric keys to put a typically darkened spin on the festive season.

“No, I won’t be home for Christmas, Baby, tell me nothing’s changed, In your heart, you feel the same, Who created all this distance?,” Poppy sings on the new offering.

You can check out the tracklist and artwork in full below.