LOONA to join VIVIZ, Hyoyln and more at Manila’s Popstival

K-pop girl group LOONA have been announced as the fourth act to join the lineup of Manila’s K-pop and P-pop festival Popstival this October.

In an announcement made on August 23, organisers Neuwave Entertainment revealed the girl group would be joining the festival, though they noted that LOONA’s Chuu will not be able to perform due to prior commitments. The festival will be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21, with six K-pop and P-pop acts slated to perform.

K-pop groups VIVIZ, Brave Girls and soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn were previously announced as part of the festival lineup.

Ticketing information has yet to be revealed by the organisers, who previously organised Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO’s ‘Be You’ concert in July at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila.

The group made their long-awaited comeback with the new mini-album ‘Flip That’ earlier this year in June. The mini-album featured six tracks including the intro track ‘The Journey’, which was previously featured in the group’s comeback trailer. Additionally, it also featured their Queendom 2 finale song ‘POSE’, which was released in May.

NME’s Rhian Daly gave the mini-album a four-out-of-five star review, calling it a return to “LOONA’s dreamier, more ethereal side”. ‘Flip That’ was dubbed “one of LOONA’s strongest releases for a while”, thanks in large part to standout tracks in ‘Need U’, ‘Playback’ and ‘Pale Blue Dot’.

Hyolyn of SISTAR fame was announced as the festival’s first artist earlier this month.

Hyolyn recently released the music video for her latest single ‘No Thanks’ alongside her third mini-album ‘iCE’ on July 19. The six-track record includes two of her previous singles, ‘Layin’ Low’ and ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ featuring Jooyoung and rapper Lee Young-ji respectively, along with new tracks ‘Over You’, ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Ah Yeah’.

‘iCE’ is Hyolyn’s first mini-album since 2020’s ‘Say My Name’. The record featured several singles like ‘Dally’, ‘See Sea’ and ‘Bae’, which all released under her label Bridʒ, which she established in 2017 following her departure from long-time agency Starship Entertainment.

On August 18, Brave Girls were added to the lineup as the festival’s second performers. The K-pop group recently released the track ‘THE GIRLS (Can’t turn me down)’ as part of the season finale for TV reality series Queendom season two.

Brave Girls also recently released their sixth mini-album ‘Thank You’ alongside a futuristic visual for the album’s title track. ‘Thank You’ was the quartet’s first release in eight months, following their previous single ‘After ‘We Ride’’ in August 2021.

VIVIZ were later announced for the lineup on August 20. The trio’s new mini-album also marks their first-ever comeback since making their debut in February. Prior to this, VIVIZ had competed in Queendom 2 and released the track ‘Red Sun!’ as part of the show’s final round.

VIVIZ were first formed in October 2021 under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment and are completed by members SinB, Eunha and Umji, all of whom are former members of the Source Music girl group GFRIEND.

