Porches share new single ‘Lately’ from forthcoming LP ‘All Day Gentle Hold !’

Porches have shared their second new song of 2021, entitled ‘Lately’.

The single follows on from the release of ‘Okay’ in June – which followed ‘I Miss That’, released in October of 2020. All three songs will appear on Porches’ forthcoming fifth album ‘All Day Gentle Hold !’ [sic], which is set for release in early October.

The release of ‘Lately’ is accompanied by a new music video, directed by Nick Harwood. The clip sees the band’s figurehead, Aaron Maine, performing the song in a living room accompanied by an elderly drummer (played by actor Chris Billias) and a red-haired guitarist (played by photographer Morgan Connellee).

‘All Day Gentle Hold !’ arrives some 18 months after the release of Porches’ last album, ‘Ricky Music’. In a four-star review, NME praised the album for being both “glossy and glamorous” as well as “incredibly compelling”.

“You get the feeling that Aaron Maine isn’t a man who’ll make concessions to the mainstream,” it read.

“This effort is a bold step, that shows no compromise on the horizon.”

NME was also in high praise of Porches’ third album, 2018’s ‘The House’, with another four-star review.

“Aaron Maine has noticeably sharpened the vision of his synthpop solo project,” it said.

‘The House’ is described as “a collection of tangible emotional snapshots, brief but telling entries in a musical journal.”

Porches’ ‘All Day Gentle Hold !’ will be released October 8 via Domino.