Porno for Pyros play secret Los Angeles loft party ahead of their farewell tour

Porno for Pyros have played a secret Los Angeles loft party shortly after announcing their 2024 farewell tour.

Taking over a loft in downtown LA, Perry Farrell and co. performed a four-song set that included the live debut of their latest single ‘Agua‘ as well as their classic tracks ‘Good God’s://Urge!’, ‘Tahitian Moon’ and ‘Pets’.

The gig also saw the band perform with bassist Mike Watt who played with the group from 1995 until 1998. Watt joined Porno For Pyros during their reunion show last year at Welcome to Rockville while the band’s original bassist, Martyn LeNoble joined them for their shows in 2022.

Porno For Pyros recently announced that they will be heading on a farewell tour next year. The band – consisting of Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano – will embark on a 16-city run in February 2024. They will kick off the tour on February 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and make their way across the US.

From there, Porno For Pyros will stop in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up their run on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater. Visit here to purchase tickets

Their song ‘Agua’ marks their first new music release in 26 years and serves as the lead single from their forthcoming EP that is set to be released next year ahead of the band’s touring run. The song sees them join forces with the Surfrider Foundation to advocate for protecting the oceans and the coasts.

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 followed the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction have been announced headliners of Bearded Theory 2024, with a UK-exclusive performance.