Porno For Pyros share new single ‘Little Me’ ahead of farewell tour

Porno For Pyros have shared their latest single ‘Little Me’ ahead of their upcoming farewell tour.

‘Little Me’ follows the band’s previous release ‘Agua‘. Both tracks will be featured on the band’s forthcoming EP which is set to be released sometime this year ahead of the band’s touring run.

“Hey, hey, woah-oh / She said she had a little me / No, no, don’t make me go / I’m carryin’ your little me,” sings frontman Perry Farrell over a punchy guitar riff and groovy bass line.

In an interview with Songfacts.com, guitarist Peter DiStefano explained how ‘Little Me’ dates back to the 90s and said: ” Perry [Farrell] had a girlfriend at the time and he thought she was pregnant — he thought he was going to have a kid. Then it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant. It’s a love song, but it’s a wild love song. I love the guitar riff.”

The band – consisting of DiStefano, Farrell and Stephen Perkins – will embark on a 16-city run later this month. They will kick off the tour on February 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and make their way across the US.

From there, Porno For Pyros will stop in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up their run on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater. Fans can visit here to purchase tickets.

Porno For Pyros ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ 2024 farewell tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen

22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

24 – Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

MARCH

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

8 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

In a press release, Farrell shared his excitement for the launch of new music and said: “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 followed the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

Back in 2022, the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction.

They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction have been announced headliners of Bearded Theory 2024, with a UK-exclusive performance.