Porridge Radio share ‘Every Bad’ expanded edition with Dream Wife remix

Dream Wife have remixed Porridge Radio‘s ‘Don’t Ask Me Twice’ – listen below.

The swirling new remix, which puts a psychedelic spin on the song, is taken from a new expanded version of Porridge Radio’s 2020 album ‘Every Bad’, which also features re-workings of tracks on the album from NNAMDÏ, Clarence Clarity and more.

Listen to the Dream Wife remix of ‘Don’t Ask Me Twice’ and the whole expanded edition of ‘Every Bad’ below.

Advertisement

Porridge Radio’s second album ‘Every Bad’, which came out in March last year, was nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize.

In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Here Porridge Radio nail some of music’s hardest tricks – breathing fresh life into indie and making a record that can loosely be compared to other bands in fragments, but also feels entirely their own.

“‘Every Bad’ is a breathtaking step up from their bedroom-recorded 2016 debut, ‘Rice, Pasta And Other Fillers’. No wonder they’ve declared themselves the ‘best band in the world’.”

Since the album’s release, the band have shared a host of new music, including recent singles ‘7 Seconds’ and ‘Good For You’ (a collaboration with Chicago’s Lala Lala), festive song ‘The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)’ and two new collaborative tracks with Irish songwriter Piglet.

Advertisement

Dream Wife, meanwhile, followed up their self-titled debut album last year with second record ‘So When You Gonna…’. They will take album two on a UK tour in 2022.