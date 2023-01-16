Porter Robinson announces Asia tour with stops in Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan

Porter Robinson has announced his 2023 ‘The Nuture Live’ Asia tour dates, with stops planned in Singapore, Japan and more.

Robinson is set to kick off his Asia tour at the Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore on March 9. Following the Singapore concert, Robinson will make his way to the Legacy Taipei in Taipei, Taiwan on March 11 before performing at the Watcha Hall in Seoul, South Korea on March 13. The Japan leg of the Asia tour will see him holding three concerts starting with Club Quattro in Nagoya on March 16.

He then heads to Osaka’s Gorilla Hall on March 17 before capping the Asia tour in Tokyo’s Toyosu Pit on March 18.

Tickets for Robinson’s Singapore concert will be available to the general public starting January 19 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist fanclub pre-sale set to begin on January 17 at 10am local time. Tickets will range from SGD108 to SGD148.

General ticket sales for the Taiwan concert are set to go on sale this January 18 at 10am local time via Live Nation. Tickets will be priced at TWD2,200.

Tickets for the Seoul concert will go on sale this January 24 via YES24, and will be priced at KRW99,000.

Fans may join Robinson’s Laylo mailing list for ticketing updates for the Japan tour dates.

Robinson most recently released ‘Everything Goes On’, a track made specifically for the Star Guardian event in Riot Games‘ popular MOBA battler League Of Legends, in July last year. Speaking to NME about the collaboration, Robinson shared how his personal life had inspired parts of the song: “My fiancé has been having some health issues over the course of the last year and when someone you love is suffering, it brings to mind ideas of mortality, grief and loss. She’s going to be totally okay but it’s been really difficult.”

He continued, “‘Everything Goes On’ is “basically about what it’s like to be in love as a mortal creature. It’s about wanting to get better, wanting to go and experience life fully but also worrying that you might not be able to do the things that you want to do. I tried to find the jelly centre of the pain and grief that’s at the core of love.”

Porter Robinson’s Asia tour dates are:

March 9 – The Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore

March 11 – Legacy Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

March 13 – Watcha Hall, Seoul, South Korea

March 16 – Club Quattro, Nagoya, Japan

March 17 – Gorilla Hall, Osaka, Japan

March 18 – Toyosu Pit, Tokyo, Japan