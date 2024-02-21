Portishead announce 25th anniversary vinyl and CD reissue of classic ‘Roseland NYC Live’

Portishead are reissuing their classic live album ‘Roseland NYC Live’ on CD and vinyl for its 25th anniversary.

‘Roseland NYC Live 25’, a remastered version of the live album recorded in New York City’s Roseland Ballroom on November 1998, will arrive on April 26. It will have an expanded tracklisting to include ‘Undenied’ and ‘Numb’ from the accompanying concert film, as well as the full-length performance of ‘Western Eyes’, a snippet of which played over the credits of the film.

Meanwhile, the reissue includes the original versions of ‘Sour Times’ and ‘Roads’, which had been previously substituted on the album release with recordings from other gigs.

Portishead’s Adrian Utley, who oversaw the full production of the reissue, said: “I’ve always held the memory of this show which we played before our second album was released. This was the first time an audience had heard the new tunes and it was put together to launch that album.

“Great care was taken over the orchestrations and look of the filming. It preceded a year long World tour for us. Recorded and Filmed in the legendary Roseland Ballroom in New York which unfortunately doesn’t exist any more. This reissue has 3 tracks that were not released before and we’ve re-mastered all of them.”

The anniversary edition of the live album hit streaming services on the actual day of the record’s anniversary, November 2. The physical release consists of a limited edition double-LP set on solid red vinyl with gatefold sleeve, a double-sided fold out poster and a recreation of the guest ‘backstage’ sticky pass used at the concert. The CD also includes the venue guest ‘backstage’ sticky pass and 12-page booklet.

In addition, to coincide with the physical reissue’s release on April 26, Watershed Cinema in Bristol will be showing the Roseland NYC Live in full with an introduction from Adrian Utley – you can buy your tickets here.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons will be releasing her debut solo album ‘Lives Outgrown’ in May.

The album features songs recorded over a period of 10 years, and its lead single ‘Floating On A Moment’ is available to stream now.

According to a press release, ‘Lives Outgrown’ is set to be Gibbons’ most personal work to date, and sees her reflect on the changes she has been through in her personal life, and create a more optimistic outlook.

“I realised what life was like with no hope, and that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do,” she said of the inspiration behind the album.

“When you’re young, you never know the endings, you don’t know how it’s going to pan out. You think: we’re going to get beyond this. It’s going to get better. Some endings are hard to digest,” she added, going on to say she has now “come out of the other end” and wants to inspire others to “be brave” with the album.