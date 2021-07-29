Post Malone announces Posty Fest will make its return this year

Post Malone has announced that Posty Fest, his popular Texas music festival, will make a return later this year.

The rapper took to social media yesterday (July 28) to share that he will headline the third annual event on Halloween weekend, Oct 30 and 31.

“Posty Fest 2021 is happening!” Malone tweeted, sharing that pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase online via SeatGeek starting today (July 29) at 10:00am local time. “Presale tomorrow 10am CT, you can use code PF21 for access.” General tickets will be available to buy from Friday (July 30) at 10:00am local time.

The two-day festival is making its first appearance since 2019 and will be hosted exclusively outside of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The festival will be 2 days this year and completely outdoors:) love you guys we’re so happy to be back @postyfest,” the rapper added.

See Malone’s announcement below:

News of this year’s Posty Fest comes a few weeks after Malone released his latest track, ‘Motley Crew’, his first solo single of 2021, alongside a high-paced, Cole Bennett-directed music video.

The clip also features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee and more, along with NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

Post Malone released his latest album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, back in 2019. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, writing that the “accomplished and eclectic record could only come from Post Malone”.

Malone is set to perform at a number of US festivals this year, including Lollapalooza Chicago, Rolling Loud Miami and Governors Ball. He’ll also headline Rock in Rio Lisboa in 2022.