Post Malone announces Asia tour dates this September

Post Malone has announced a tour of Asia this year.

Over the weekend, concert organiser Live Nation announced the Asia dates for Post Malone’s ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ tour, which will take place in September. During the tour, Post Malone will perform in the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan.

Check out the complete list of Post Malone’s Asia tour dates below.

Post Malone will perform at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok on September 14, the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on September 18, the Nangang International Exhibition Center in Taipei on September 20, Seoul’s KINTEX Hall on September 23, Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on September 25 and finally the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on September 27.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Notably, Post Malone will also perform in Singapore on September 16 as part of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix music line-up – which also includes Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Robbie Williams and more throughout the weekend.

Post Malone’s complete list of Asia 2023 tour dates are:

September 14 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Challenger Hall

September 16 – Singapore – Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

September 18 – Manila, Philippines – Mall of Asia Arena

September 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Nangang International Exhibition Center

September 23 – Seoul, South Korea – KINTEX Hall

September 25 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena

September 27 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena

In May, the rapper shared a new single called ‘Mourning’, which serves as the second preview of his fifth studio album ‘Austin’. That record is due for release on July 28 via Mercury/Republic.