Post Malone is going to be a father: “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life”

Post Malone and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

The rapper/singer, who is set to release his fourth studio album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ on June 3 via Republic, confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” Malone said. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.

Advertisement

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Sources also told TMZ that Malone and his girlfriend, whose identity is not publicly known, celebrated the news of their pregnancy with a private party for friends and family in southern California over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview back in January about his forthcoming new album, Malone told Billboard about the make-up of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work,” he said. “Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything.

“I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a Number One; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Advertisement

Malone was recently announced as a headliner of San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival, which will take place in August.