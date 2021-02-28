Post Malone, Katy Perry and J Balvin to feature on ‘Pokémon’ anniversary record

Post Malone, Katy Perry and J Balvin are set to feature on a special anniversary record for the Pokémon franchise, titled ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’.

Balvin, Colombia’s “Prince of Reggaeton”, confirmed the news in an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that the 14-track compilation album will be released this autumn via Capitol.

Balvin, Perry and Malone are three of 11 Universal Music Group artists creating songs for the record, to celebrate a quarter-century since Pokémon was launched. The trio and one other yet-to-be-revealed musician will also be releasing music videos to accompany their songs.

“We’re gonna come up with a crazy song. It’s going to catch everybody’s ear,” Balvin told Rolling Stone.

“It’s easy to make a Pokémon song if you just want that fan base, but we’re not close-minded. We want everybody to vibe with Pokémon.”

Balvin said he expects his song to be ready for release in the next few weeks, and that it will be sung in Spanish.

Malone revealed his contribution to the compilation album earlier this week, sharing a rendition of ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ by Hootie & The Blowfish. As per Rolling Stone, it’s the only cover to appear on ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, while the remaining songs will be originals.

Malone also performed the track during yesterday’s (February 27) virtual Pokémon live concert, along will ‘Circles’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘Congratulations’. He was transformed into a digital avatar for the show, surrounded by Pokémon spectators.

Now they always say congratulations 🏆 Look back at the music and moments from our virtual concert experience with Post Malone: https://t.co/fzclHsBqek Spot your favorite Pokémon? Hear your favorite Post Malone song? Sound off in the comments below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qzNTNKtOWd — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 28, 2021

Perry was initially revealed as an ambassador for the year-long ‘P25 Music’ celebrations in January, although it was unclear what her involvement would be.

“It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” she said at the time.