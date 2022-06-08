Post Malone shares two new songs with deluxe edition of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Less than a week after Post Malone released his fourth studio album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, the rapper has shared a deluxe edition featuring two new tracks.

Closing out the new edition are the slow-burning, emotionally-driven ‘Waiting For Never’ and ‘Hateful’, a raging cut that sees Post push his vocals into more aggressive territory on its refrain.

Both tracks feature songwriting and production from frequent Post collaborator Louis Bell – whose fingerprints are all over the ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ tracklist – along with J.Lauryn, who does not appear on the standard version of the album. Listen to ‘Waiting For Never’ and ‘Hateful’ below:

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ arrived last Friday (June 3), after being previewed with The Weeknd collaboration ‘One Right Now’ in November, and the Roddy Ricch-assisted ‘Cooped Up’ last month. He and Ricch later performed the song on Saturday Night Live. Other guests on the album include Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold.

In a four-star review of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, NME called the album “another step up for Post Malone” following ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, saying the new record “feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth”.