Post Malone shares details of his diet for weight loss transformation

Post Malone has shared details of his diet which helped him lose weight.

While appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the singer revealed that he weighed roughly 240 pounds before making changes to his diet to help him lose weight.

Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – shared that he was able to drop down to 185 pounds after stopping his soda intake.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad. (If) I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” the singer told Rogan during the interview.

Malone previously shared that becoming a father motivated him to change his lifestyle. During an interview with Zane Lowe, the ‘Circles’ singer said: “I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing.

“I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

Earlier this year, Malone took to social media to address rumours his weight transformation was connected to drugs, which he denied in an Instagram post.

On April 28, the singer-rapper wrote: “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man…”

In other news, Malone recently purchased a unique ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card worth £1.5million.

Post Malone is a fan of the trading card game and has been for years, frequently collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to promote Magic: The Gathering. As a symbol of the friendship between the artist and the publisher, a Post the Enchanter card was made – a one-of-kind foil skinned portrayal of Post Malone as Zur the Enchanter.

Last month, the singer released his latest album ‘Austin’, which he described as capturing “who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment”.

The LP received a four-star rating from NME, who praised the rapper for delivering a thoughtful and introspective album, that showed fans a more personal side to him.

“Though his notable genre-defying skills are still here in ‘Austin’, Posty’s clearly veering off in new creative directions, which is a bold choice to make considering his formula thus far has pushed him to global acclaim,” it read.

“‘Austin’ is a thoughtful look back at all the vices and drinking that led to that comedown and a quick hopeful glance at what could happen next. The subject matter may be cutting at times – like when Malone recalls being so messed up he’s talking to nobody, throwing up on a tile floor and not wanting to sober up in ‘Mourning’ – but instead of each track playing out painfully, the album’s intricate production acts like a spoonful of sugar to help the bitterness go down.”