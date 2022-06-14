Post Malone shares his record for most cigarettes smoked in a day

Post Malone has shared his personal record for the most cigarettes he’s smoked in one day, as well as his average on a “good day”.

The rapper is well-known for his smoking habit, often seen in interviews and photos with a cigarette in his hands.

Speaking to Full Send, the star spoke about how many cigarettes he usually smokes. “There’s a really fine line between a terrible day and a good day,” he said when asked by the hosts what his average is for a good day. “40, 45? By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out’. But then by the time I open that third pack, I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of shit and I need to go to sleep’.”

Advertisement

Post was then asked for the most amount of cigarettes he’s smoked in one day, to which he responded: “Probably like 80?” He added that he “used to” smoke in bed, but now has a “special zone” in his house that has his “PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering shit, so I just go down there and fucking rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends”.

Asked if he was worried that his smoking would destroy his voice, the rapper said: “It definitely has [fucked up my voice]. But I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?”

Meanwhile, Post will head out on a tour of North America this autumn in support of his new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’. He will be supported by Roddy Ricch at the dates, which kick off in Omaha, NE on September 10.

In a four-star review of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, NME called the new album “another step up for Post Malone” following ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, saying the new record “feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth.”