Post Malone to perform at 2024 Super Bowl

Post Malone will sing ‘America The Beautiful’ at next month’s Super Bowl LVIII, it has been confirmed.

The traditional pre-game performances of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ and ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ will be performed by Reba McEntire and Andra Day respectively.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11.

Performing the famous halftime show will be Usher, who said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.”

This week, Usher revealed that his Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature some big special guests, as well as sharing further details about the performance.

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” the star explained. The article said the participating acts were “people who represent, for [Usher], the genre’s architects”.

The singer continued: “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

Usher is said to have been thinking about legendary Vegas showmen such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley while working on the upcoming show, as well as the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince.

Post Malone, meanwhile, was announced this week as a headliner of Governors Ball 2024, where he’ll perform alongside The Killers and SZA.

He’ll also headline Bonnaroo 2024 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.. and more in Manchester, Tennessee between June 13 and 16. Also on the line-up there are Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Interpol, Idles and more.