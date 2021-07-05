Post Malone to release new song ‘Motley Crew’ this week – hear snippet

Post Malone will return with a new single on Friday (July 9) – listen to a snippet of the track below.

The singer and rapper’s manager, Dre London, shared the news via his Instagram yesterday (July 4). “I’m excited to finally announce new single ‘Motley Crew’ dropping Friday!” read part of London’s message in which he also wished Malone happy birthday.

Elsewhere in London’s message was a clip of what appeared to be Post Malone and dozens of other people on set for a music video or film, with celebrations being held next to a race car podium. “Happy Birthday my brother @postmalone. I tell u all the time you are 1 of the realest Americans I ever met!! So of course your day is today!”

Advertisement

He continued: “This week we celebrated by shooting a MOVIE!” A snippet of the new song can be heard in the background of the video.

As HipHopNMore notes, the title of the song is inspired by heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, whose member Tommy Lee later revealed on his Instagram stories that he took part in the music video.

Post Malone released his latest album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, back in 2019. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, writing that the “accomplished and eclectic record could only come from Post Malone”.

Posty is set to perform at a range of festivals this year including Lollapalooza Chicago, Rolling Loud Miami, and Governors Ball as well as Rock in Rio Lisboa in 2022.

Advertisement

Last month, the musician became the latest star to get a new jewel-encrusted look, after reportedly spending more than £1million on two diamond fangs.