Posthumous Jamir Garcia song to be released by Rico Blanco’s record label

Rico Blanco’s record label Balcony Entertainment will soon release a posthumous track by late Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia.

In an Instagram post from Jamir’s brother Kenny on Saturday (August 21), it was revealed that the track will arrive on September 5 to celebrate what would have been Jamir’s 43rd birthday.

The single – titled ‘Paraiso’ – will also be the first taste of the late heavy metal musician’s solo album, which he was working on before his untimely passing last year. The album, Kenny said, was written “throughout the different stages of his music life” and is what Jamir saw as “the pinnacle of his musical journey”.

Kenny went on to thank Blanco and Balcony Entertainment for producing the album. “We couldn’t have chosen a better home for Jamir’s songs and we are 100% sure that he would have approved of our choice,” said Kenny. The message did not reveal an album title or release date.

In a separate statement to ABS-CBN, Jamir’s widow Sonina Jaya Crisostomo described the upcoming single as a love song, and said she is “so excited and happy that finally the world will get to hear the fruit of his hard work”.

In December last year, she called for the release of six Slapshock songs that Garcia had recorded with his bandmates earlier last year. Garcia was reportedly in talks with PolyEast Records during the time of his passing. The outcome of those songs, per Cirsostomo, will now be decided by Jamir’s surviving Slapshock bandmates.

In January this year, Garcia’s side project and supergroup Project E.A.R. released a music video for ‘Dark Time’. The track, which was penned sometime between August and September last year, is reportedly the last track that Garcia had recorded before his passing.

In an interview with NME, Project E.A.R. member Moots suggested that the band will carry on following Garcia’s death: “I don’t think E.A.R is going to go away. Even for us, E.A.R. is meant to be an outlet for us as friends to put new music out. E.A.R. will still live on for his legacy as well, because I think he would have wanted that to happen.”