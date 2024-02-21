Power Trip announce return with new singer

Texas thrash metal band Power Trip have announced their return later this year with a new singer.

Yesterday (February 20), the band took to social media to announce their return, confirming that they will be performing at the inaugural No Values festival in June in California.

In a lengthy post, the band reflected on the past four years and dealing with the death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020. The band – guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart, bassist Chris Whetzel and drummer Chris Ulsh – wrote: “Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip. It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley.”

“We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us. We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.”

Power Trip continued: “We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band.”

They then confirmed their attendance at No Values, and that Seth Gilmore of Fugitive and Skourge will take on vocal duties for a string of shows after. The band have yet to announced their upcoming performance dates.

Seth Gilmore previously joined the band for five songs when Power Trip reunited for a surprise gig in December last year. It marked the first performance from the thrash metal band since the unexpected death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020. Aged 34, Gale was later confirmed to have died of an accidental overdose from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl.