PPOP Convention announces pre-lineup ticket details and 2023 event dates

PPOP Convention has announced its pre-lineup ticketing details for its comeback this year.

From now until February 3, attendees are entitled to a 10 per cent discount on all ticket tiers via ticketnet.com.ph. Following the pre-lineup sale, passes can be purchased starting at P1,000 for general admission up to P5,500 for VIP seated/standing.

The artist lineup release date is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the concert seating plan and fan benefits, including early access to venue and merch, can be found on PPOP Convention’s social media pages.

Dubbed as the “ultimate fan gathering and celebration of Pinoy Pop culture and music”, PPOP Convention 2023 – now in its second year – is making its return on March 18 and 19. Composed of two parts, the two-day convention segment will hold fanbase activities, meet & greets, performances and more at the New Frontier Theatre. The culminating concert, on the other hand, will be staged at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on its second day at 6pm.

Its debut event held in April last year featured P-pop groups SB19, BINI, BGYO, 1ST.ONE, Press Hit Play, MNL48, 4th Impact, VXON, KAIA and Alamat.

In related news, the Aurora Music Festival will also be celebrating their second year this 2023. Ben&Ben, Lola Amour, Ely Buendia and more acts are announced as performers in the two-day concert, happening at the Clark Global City in Pampanga on April 15 and 16.