Prambanan Jazz reveals line-up including Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Gipsy Kings, Dewa 19

Indonesia’s Prambanan Jazz festival has begun revealing the line-up for its mammoth six-day event this July, featuring headliners Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Gipsy Kings and more.

The festival, which will be held at the Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Central Java this July 7,8, 9 and July 14,15,16 has revealed the first two phases of its line-up. Among the acts set to join Scott Bradlee’s Modern Jukebox and Gipsy Kings at the six-day festival are Bond, Ruth B, Gemini, Tunde of Lighthouse Family, Dewa 19, Ardhito Pramono, Pamungkas and Yura Yunita, with even more names to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival are now available at the festival website starting at IDR750,000 per day until February 28. The price for tickets will rise to IDR1,000,000 during the second pre-sale period that begins on March 1, and will be available for IDR1,250,000 at the door.

The 2022 edition of the festival was held on July 1,2 and 3 and featured the likes of Tulus, Padi Reborn, Kunto Aji, Fiersa Besari, Pamungkas, Maliq & The Essentials, and more. The Prambanan Temple is a 9th-century Hindu temple compound gazetted as a Unesco world heritage, and features a 47-metre tall central building.

The lineup for Prambanan Jazz Festival 2023 so far is:

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Gipsy Kings

Bond

Seafret

Gemini

Lucky Chops

Ruth B

Tunde of Lighthouse Family

Kahitna

Reza Atramevia

Dewa 19 with Ello, Ari Lasso, Virzha

Padi Reborn

Krakatau x Barry Likumahua

Maliq & D’Essentials

KLA Project

Ahmad Dhani Electric Band

Andien

D’Masiv Jazz Project

TBA featuring Un1ty

Candra Darusman featuring Adikara Fardy and Aimee Saras

Shaggydog

Humania Revival

Yovie & Nuno

The Groove featuring Tiara Effendy

The Gentlemen featuring Professor Adi Utarini

Pamungkas

Nadin Amizah

Pusakata

Bilal Indrajaya

Arsy Widianto featuring Tiara Andini

HIVI!

Denny Caknan

Java Jive

Kunto Aji

Yura Yunita