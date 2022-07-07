Prep announce Asia tour with stops in Bangkok, Manila and Seoul

British alternative rock band Prep have announced a short Asian tour this November.

The band took to social media on Thursday (July 7) to announce the news, confirming three stops in Bangkok, Thailand, Manila, Philippines and Seoul, South Korea. The tour will kick off on November 11 at the Union Hall in Bangkok before the band head down to perform at the Samsung Hall in Manila and the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul on November 16 and 18 respectively.

Check out the band’s tour announcement below.

YASSSS we’re finally able to return to THAILAND, PHILIPPINES & KOREA this November. BK onsale tomorrow at 12pm BK time from: https://t.co/5qXt7L27s3 MNL onsale 1pm MNL time from: https://t.co/bg6XNNhAXv Korea onsale Thursday July 13th at 12pm KST. pic.twitter.com/p72qmIdC8B — PREP (@PREP_band) July 7, 2022

Tickets for the Bangkok show are set to go on sale tomorrow (July 8) at 12pm Bangkok time via Ticketmelon at THB1,300 and THB1,800. Passes to the Manila show go on sale at 1pm Manila time from TicketMax and will cost PHP2,650 and PHP3,180.

Tickets to the Seoul concert will go on sale on Thursday, July 13 at 12pm KST. Ticketing information for the Seoul concert has yet to be announced.

It is currently unknown if the band will announce more dates for the region. The band last performed in Asia in 2018 for an eight-show run that saw them perform in China, South Korea, Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Bali.

Prep most recently released the single ‘15th Floor’ in mid-May. It marks their third single of the year following ‘Speaking Silence’ and ‘The Kid’. Prep released their self-titled debut album in late October 2020.

Prep’s upcoming Asia tour is the latest in a string of festivals and concerts to be announced for the region this year. Other high-profile acts touring Asia this year include Westlife, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, LANY and SEVENTEEN among others.