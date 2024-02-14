Pretty Girls Make Graves announce first show in 17 years

Pretty Girls Make Graves have announced their first show in 17 years.

The last time the Seattle rockers played was in 2007, just after they announced their split that year. Now, the band will reunite on September 20 at The Showbox, where they are set to play to 1,800 fans.

Tickets are available for presale today, and will be on general sale this Friday (February 16) – get yours here.

Last year, the band released their 20th anniversary reissue of ‘The New Romance’. Originally dropping in 2003, the reissue was part of Matador Records’ Revisionist History series, and saw the band unveil B-Side ‘Magic Lights’ and a cover of Bow Wow Wow’s home-taping anthem, ‘C-30 C-60 C-90 Go!’

To celebrate, Pretty Girls Make Graves also shared the remastered music videos for ‘All Medicated Geniuses‘ and ‘This Is Our Emergency‘.

Formed in 2001, Pretty Girls Make Graces consists of Andrea Zollo, Derek Fudesco, J. Clark, Nick Dewitt, and Nathan Thelen. Taking inspiration from punk and hardcore bands such as Death Wish Kids, Area 51, and Murder City Devils, Pretty Girls established a name for themselves in the underground scene.

They announced their split shortly after the release of their 2006 album ‘Élan Vital’. “We are sorry to announce that our upcoming tour in May will be our last,” they wrote on their website at the time. “Nick quit the band and the rest of us feel like it wouldn’t be right to continue on without him. The five of us feel very lucky to have met and worked with some truly amazing people over the years. Thank you all so much.”