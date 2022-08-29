pretty havoc. releases new single ‘Punching Bag’ featuring former 24k member Kim Jeong_Uk

Singaporean punk-rock artist pretty havoc. has released his new genre-bending single ‘Punching Bag’, featuring former 24k member Kim Jeong_Uk.

The upbeat single, which pretty havoc. described in a press release as “K-R&B/K-Pop and Pop punk/Grunge had a baby,” was released on all streaming platforms on August 26. Performed in both Korean and English by the two artists, ‘Punching Bag’ tells the tale of a lover attached to a toxic relationship with lyrics like “I’ll be your punching bag oh baby, take it easier on me” and “I think I die a little every time I see you / Gave you everything you wanted, so / What’s the issue?”

Listen to pretty havoc’s new single ‘Punching Bag’ featuring Kim Jeong_Uk below.

Advertisement

The single is pretty havoc.’s second release of the year following his June single ‘Atom Bomb’ featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens. He previously released the single ‘Teen Spirit/Singapore’ in mid-October last year, which was coupled with his other released tracks ‘Kitty’ and ‘Gemini’.

pretty havoc. kicked off his solo career in 2018 with the release of ‘I’m Sorry I Broke Your Heart’, followed by a string of singles including ‘Come Thru If Ur Lonely’, ‘Goddess’ – which recently passed the million stream mark on Spotify – and ‘Ur Only 21’. The Envy Adams and The Violets member also writes, produces, and audio engineers his music and has seen his solo output compared to Machine Gun Kelly, Jackson Wang, DPR IAN and Løren.