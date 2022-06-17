pretty havoc. shares boisterous new single ‘Atom Bomb’ featuring Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn

Singaporean alternative rock singer pretty havoc. has released his newest single, ‘Atom Bomb’ featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens fame.

The single – released onto all major streaming services on Friday (June 17) – comes weeks after pretty havoc. first teased the song on social media. The track was written and produced by pretty havoc. himself.

Listen to ‘Atom Bomb’ below.

‘Atom Bomb’ tells the story of a romance between two lovers, told from pretty havoc.’s perspective. Throughout the track, he describes the feeling of being encompassed by his partner, singing “You’ve got a death kiss / I’ve got a death wish” and “I hope I fall so hard / That fall will break my bones”.

pretty havoc. took to social media ahead of ‘Atom Bomb’’s release to say that he was “grateful to have worked with one of my inspirations growing up”. He notably grew up listening to post- and pop-punk, citing bands like Sleeping With Sirens, My Chemical Romance and more.

‘Atom Bomb’ serves as pretty havoc.’s – real name Tyler Thang – first release of the year. He most recently released the single ‘Teen Spirit/Singapore’ in mid-October, coupled with his previously released tracks ‘Kitty’ and ‘Gemini’.

pretty havoc. kicked off his solo career in 2018 with the release of ‘I’m Sorry I Broke Your Heart’, followed by a string of singles including ‘Come Thru If Ur Lonely’, ‘Goddess’ – which recently passed the million stream mark on Spotify – and ‘Ur Only 21’.