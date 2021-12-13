Primavera Sound Barcelona adds Grimes, Wet Leg and more to 2022 line-up

Primavera Sound has added a number of new names to the 2022 line-up of their Barcelona festival – check out the new additions below.

The popular Barcelona event cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now intends to return in 2022 with a bumper festival that will feature 11 days of live music.

Set to run from June 2-12, 2022, Primavera is already set to welcome the likes of Lorde, The Strokes and Tame Impala next year, and the festival has now added another set of artists to their 2022 line-up.

Advertisement

Primavera has confirmed today (December 13) that Grimes (DJ set), Wet Leg and Bleachers are among the new additions to their bill.

The likes of Low, PinkPantheress, Amyl and the Sniffers, Boy Pablo, Remi Wolf, Pom Pom Squad and Meet Me @ The Altar are also among the 18 new additions to Primavera’s 2022 line-up in Barcelona.

Primavera has also confirmed today that Napalm Death, Beabadoobee, La Mafia del Amor, Kano and Fatima Yamaha will no longer be performing at their 2022 event.

You can find out more information and any remaining tickets for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022 by heading here.

Advertisement

Last week Primavera confirmed that a Los Angeles edition of their festival will run next year.

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde are all set to perform, as are James Blake, Mitski, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Fontaines D.C., Helena Hauff, Tierra Whack, John Talabot and Dry Cleaning.