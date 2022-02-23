Primavera Sound Festival to take place in Barcelona and Madrid in 2023

Primavera Sound Festival has announced that it will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid in 2023.

The festival first launched in Barcelona in 2001, and is set to expand later this year to feature a previously announced Los Angeles edition.

Last year, Primavera Sound announced a plan to return with a bumper two-leg edition in Barcelona, taking place across two weekends in June 2022. Next year, it will still run across two weekends, but the second will take place in neighbouring Madrid.

Advertisement

A statement from the festival read: “The 2023 edition of Primavera Sound will once again happen over two weekends. But this time it will be held in two different Spanish cities.

“In both cities, Primavera Sound will maintain its identity as an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat programme for the rest of the week. Also, in both Barcelona and Madrid, this programme will be integrated into the cultural spaces of each venue with different musical activities before the main days.”

Primavera Sound 2023 will begin in its usual location of Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum from June 1-3, before moving to Madrid’s Ciudad de Rock of Arganda del Rey for a second leg on June 8-10.

Muy ilusionados de anunciar que Primavera Sound 2023 se celebrará en Barcelona y en Madrid. https://t.co/EH4QW4pzxA pic.twitter.com/ZRJxUlf2n4 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) February 23, 2022

“For many reasons, this double venue will not come as a surprise to those who know the history of Primavera Sound,” the festival’s statement added.

“After several years organizing the autumn festival Primavera Club both in Barcelona and Madrid and bringing an infinity of international tours to both cities all year round, making a Primavera Sound air shuttle a reality is, for us, not only a source of a great joy, but also a step forward which is as logical as it is natural.

Advertisement

“The landing in Madrid is just the latest chapter in our long and close relationship with the city, and also the first for everything to come: for communication and connections, for the history of a Primavera Sound that in 2023 will start in Barcelona and end in Madrid that can only benefit our audience. Double site – double excitement.”

The popular Barcelona event cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now intends to return in 2022 with a bumper festival that will feature 11 days of live music.

Set to run from June 2-12, 2022, Primavera is set to welcome the likes of Lorde, The Strokes and Tame Impala this year, with The National, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX Gorillaz all booked to perform.

The Los Angeles edition of Primavera Sound will run this September (16-18) at the LA State Historic Park.

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde are all set to perform, as are James Blake, Mitski, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Fontaines D.C. and Dry Cleaning.