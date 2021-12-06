Primavera Sound to launch in LA with Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and more

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and more acts have been announced for the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles next year.

The festival, which was meant to launch last summer before plans were shelved due to COVID-enforced restrictions, takes place from September 16-18 at the LA State Historic Park.

James Blake, Mitski, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Fontaines D.C., Helena Hauff, Tierra Whack, John Talabot and Dry Cleaning are also among the names announced today (December 6) for the inaugural event, which is an expansion of the original Barcelona-based festival.

Advertisement

More acts are to be announced.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022.