Prince’s iconic ‘Sign O’ The Times’ NYE gig from 1987 to stream online tonight

An iconic Prince gig from 1987 is set to stream online at midnight tonight (September 24).

The benefit show took place on New Year’s Eve 1987 at Prince’s Paisley Park home, and was the final show of the ‘Sign O’ The Times’ world tour.

The show saw Prince collaborate on stage with Miles Davis, all raising money for the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.

The gig is being released to coincide with a super deluxe reissue of ‘Sign O’ the Times’, which also comes out tomorrow (September 25) and features 63 unreleased songs from the Purple One.

Check back at the link below at midnight (BST) tonight to relive the special New Year’s Eve show. A pre-show conversation hosted by Maya Rudolph will precede the screening of the show at 7pm.

The new Super Deluxe edition of ‘Sign O’ The Times’ will also include a 120-page hardcover booklet with previously unseen handwritten lyrics as well as photographs, studio material and further rarities. The collection will be accompanied by new linear notes from Dave Chapelle, Lenny Kravitz and Prince’s long-time engineer, Susan Rogers.

It’s the latest in a long line of rarities that have been released from the Prince archives by the late singer’s estate since his death in 2016.

Back in June, TikTok were granted access to Prince’s entire discography, with hopes of inspiring “a new generation of global fans”.

“Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well. With the addition of Prince’s full catalogue on TikTok, it is our hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince’s music, and be inspired to create,” TikTok said of the new deal.