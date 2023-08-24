Priscilla Presley describes last moments with daughter Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley has opened up about her last moments with late daughter Lisa Marie.

The singer-songwriter, and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, died on January 12 aged 54 after suffering from what was reported at the time as a cardiac arrest.

Last month, however, a new coroner’s report confirmed that Presley had passed away due to a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction”.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla – who broke the news of her daughter’s death on January 13 – recalled how she knew something was “not right” in the days prior.

On January 10, Lisa Marie and her mother attended the Chateau Marmont in LA together to celebrate Austin Butler winning Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes for his titular role in Elvis.

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscilla explained. “I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet.

“[Lisa Marie] goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink’. … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad’. We immediately got up and left.”

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough called Priscilla two days later to tell her that her daughter had been hospitalised.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Priscilla remembered. “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Upon confirming Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla described her “beautiful daughter” as “the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known”.

Priscilla filed a legal challenge disputing the validity of Lisa Marie‘s will shortly after her passing. The latter became the sole inheritor of Elvis’ estate following the death of her father.

In June, it was confirmed that Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) would be the sole trustee of her estate, with Priscilla receiving an undisclosed amount to drop any legal action against the will.

Keough spoke about the dispute earlier this month. “We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family,” she said. “So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”