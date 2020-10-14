The promoters of a non-socially distanced Chainsmokers concert held in New York in July will be fined $20,000 (£18,051) for violating public health law.

That’s according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who tweeted today (October 14) that an investigation found the event promoter to have breached coronavirus rules at the charity fundraiser concert.

NEW: Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law. Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020

Representative for event organisers, In the Know Experiences, and the promoters, Invisible Noise, did not immediately respond to a comment request by Variety, the publication that first reported the news.

The ‘Safe & Sound’ Drive-In Concert Fundraiser’ was held at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the show, which held up to 2,000 attendees. Images and videos on social media purported to show people stood close together and mingling despite being instructed to remain adjacent to their vehicles in designated parking areas.

In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise released a statement in the summer in response to the backlash. Part of it read: “Prior to the event, all guests were instructed to self-monitor their temperature daily for two weeks leading up to the event, maintaining a temperature below 99.5° F (37.5° C).

The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night. No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

“Upon arrival, individuals within each car had their temperatures taken and were also provided complimentary face masks before driving to their designated 20′ x 20′ spot. Guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities.”

Proceeds from the event were earmarked for the iniatives No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York. Per-car ticket prices started at $1250 (1,127) and the super VIP package was priced at $25,000 (£19,189).