Prosecutors seek three-year prison sentence for Superman Is Dead drummer Jerinx in defamation case

Prosecutors in Bali, Indonesia, have reportedly demanded a three-year prison sentence and fine in the defamation trial of Superman Is Dead drummer Jerinx.

Jerinx, whose real name is I Gede Ari Astina, is currently on trial for defamation over remarks he made about the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) on Instagram on June 13.

The punk rock drummer had posted about IDI’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Jakarta Post reported, calling the association “flunkeys” of the World Health Organisation over its requirements for pregnant women to take COVID-19 tests before entering labour.

The post in question that triggered the trial was later removed by Instagram due to its community guidelines.

Jerinx was detained in August following an official complaint the Balinese chapter of the IDI filed against him on June 16, and later released on bail.

On social media, Jerinx had previously on multiple occasions called for his fellow Indonesians to stop wearing face masks and disregard social distancing measures, claiming they were all part of a larger conspiracy.

On November 3, prosecutors in Bali called for the punk rock drummer “to be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Rp 10 million [US$685] in lieu of three months in prison,” according to Kompas.

Jerinx is being charged with articles under Indonesia’s Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE) and criminal code (KUHP) on defamation and hate speech, which is punishable by up to six years in prison.

During the trial, Jerinx said he called the IDI “flunkeys” to get their attention, claiming that he had previously tried to engage with them but did not receive a response, as Coconuts reported.

On October 14, Superman Is Dead took to Facebook to update their fans on the trial. In their post, they claimed that the trial revealed a police officer had filed and signed off on the complaint against Jerinx, and not a doctor from the IDI.

