Prosecutors seek three-year prison sentence for Superman Is Dead drummer Jerinx in defamation case

Prosecutors in Bali, Indonesia, have reportedly demanded a three-year prison sentence and fine in the defamation trial of Superman Is Dead drummer Jerinx.
Jerinx, whose real name is I Gede Ari Astina, is currently on trial for defamation over remarks he made about the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) on Instagram on June 13.
The punk rock drummer had posted about IDI’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Jakarta Post reported, calling the association “flunkeys” of the World Health Organisation over its requirements for pregnant women to take COVID-19 tests before entering labour.
The post in question that triggered the trial was later removed by Instagram due to its community guidelines.
Kemarin di FB, Dokter bernama Suma Wirawan menantang siapa saja yg mau ketemu pasien CV19 tanpa APD utk datang ke RS nya di Bali. Dia siap mengantar, katanya. Tantangannya saya sanggupi dan kita janjian ketemu besok di RS nya. Lucunya, tadi pagi status tantangannya sudah dihapus (saya masih simpan screen shot nya). Hingga kini saya belum menerima kabar apapun dari Dokter Suma. Pesan via FB messenger tidak dibalas. Dan anehnya lagi, screen shot status FB Dokter Suma yg saya post semalam di IG saya mendadak dihapus oleh IG. Dari sini sudah kebaca kan polanya? Memang ada satu KEKUATAN BESAR YANG MENGHALANGI SIAPAPUN MEMBONGKAR KONSPIRASI SKEMA CV19. Intinya, saya siap bertemu pasien CV19 tanpa APD dgn cara yg tidak melanggar hukum. Saya bisa saja mencoba diam-diam menerobos masuk RS, tapi ujung-ujungnya pasti akan dikriminalisasi. Kalau sudah dibui saya gak bisa berjuang lagi. Maka dari itu jika ada cara yg tidak melanggar hukum, kenapa Dokter, RS, dll tidak bisa memfasilitasi? Tujuan saya bukan utk merendahkan profesi Dokter, tapi utk menebarkan harapan dan keberanian agar masyarakat tidak mudah sakit. Apa salahnya mencoba membuat masyarakat berpikir sehat dan merdeka? #IBelieveInSitiFadilah
Jerinx was detained in August following an official complaint the Balinese chapter of the IDI filed against him on June 16, and later released on bail.
On social media, Jerinx had previously on multiple occasions called for his fellow Indonesians to stop wearing face masks and disregard social distancing measures, claiming they were all part of a larger conspiracy.
Orang pintar, bijak & dewasa itu BANYAK SEKALI. Teman-teman saya saja mayoritas cerdas. Pergaulannya luas. Bisnisnya sukses. Keluarganya bahagia. Perfect dah pokoknya. Tapi apa gunanya pintar & bijak jika PENAKUT? dr. Siti Fadilah. dr. Terawan, dr. Indro, dr. Warsito & terakhir dr. Jack adalah beberapa dokter kita yg dibungkam karena tak mau dijajah WHO. Dari ratusan ribu dokter di Indonesia, ternyata cuma 5 yg otaknya merdeka. Sisanya mungkin punya "otak" tapi sudah diprogram bagai robot: "Jangan pernah bertanya, lakukan saja semua perintah "atasan" meski itu artinya kau mendukung agenda penjajah utk memangsa bangsamu sendiri" Jadi pertanyaannya, di situasi extreme seperti plandemic ini, lebih penting kebijaksanaan atau keberanian? #DramaKorona
On November 3, prosecutors in Bali called for the punk rock drummer “to be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Rp 10 million [US$685] in lieu of three months in prison,” according to Kompas.
Jerinx is being charged with articles under Indonesia’s Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE) and criminal code (KUHP) on defamation and hate speech, which is punishable by up to six years in prison.
During the trial, Jerinx said he called the IDI “flunkeys” to get their attention, claiming that he had previously tried to engage with them but did not receive a response, as Coconuts reported.
On October 14, Superman Is Dead took to Facebook to update their fans on the trial. In their post, they claimed that the trial revealed a police officer had filed and signed off on the complaint against Jerinx, and not a doctor from the IDI.
