Protomartyr announce new live album ‘Security By Shadow’

US post-punks Protomartyr have announced they’ll release a new live album next month titled ‘Security By Shadow’.

Recorded and produced by engineer Jonathan Schenke, ‘Security By Shadow’ was captured at a show the band performed with Parquet Courts in 2014 at Brooklyn’s Sugar Hill Supper Club.

The 12-track release draws heavily from 2014 album ‘Under Color of Official Right’, featuring the likes of ‘Maidenhead’, ‘Want Remover’, ‘Scum, Rise!’ and ‘Tarpeian Rock’. It also includes an early version of ‘Cowards Starve’, which would go on to appear on 2015’s ‘The Agent Intellect’.

‘Security By Shadow’ is set to arrive late next month – pre-orders for a limited edition vinyl run are still available here.

Protomartyr released latest album ‘Ultimate Success Today’ earlier this year. Speaking to NME in July, frontman Joe Casey explained that the record – the band’s fifth since forming a decade ago – served as something of a closing chapter in the band’s history.

“I wanted the album to sound like a final statement, merely to clear the decks, so whatever comes next – if anything comes next – can have a fresh approach, and not be bogged down by these obsessions I’ve had in lyrics for the last ten years,” Casey said.