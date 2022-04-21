Psy drops music video teaser for new song ‘Celeb’, starring Bae Suzy

Psy has dropped a teaser for the music video of an upcoming track titled ‘Celeb’, starring former Miss A member Bae Suzy.

The South Korean unveiled the eccentric visual at midnight KST today (April 21), where both Bae and Psy are seen performing snippets of the song’s choreography in the middle of a Psy-themed amusement park.

“You so popular / Be my formula / May I call you a celeb?” Psy sings in English in the 20-second teaser. ‘Celeb’ is a cut from Psy’s upcoming ninth full-length album ‘Psy 9th’, which will be his first release after a five-year absence from music. ‘Celeb’, along with the album, is due out on April 29 at 6pm KST.

Notably, ‘Celeb’ and its music video first premiered in-person nearly three years ago during Psy’s ‘Summer Swag 2019’ concert, where it was revealed that Psy and rapper Zico co-wrote and -composed the song. However, ‘Celeb”s inclusion in ‘Psy 9th’ will be the first time the song will be released officially.

‘Celeb’ is the latest track from the forthcoming record to have been revealed so far, following ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Psy is also set to work with Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and more.

A year after the release of Psy’s eighth full-length album ‘Psy 8th 4X2=8’ in 2017, the singer left longtime agency YG Entertainment. He later established his own company P Nation in early 2019, and in the same year he signed Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN to the label.