Psy and Hwasa unveil groovy performance video for ‘Now’

Psy has dropped a performance video for his new song ‘Now’, featuring MAMAMOO singer Hwasa.

The new clip, filmed in portrait mode, features both singers performing the song’s choreography in an empty white studio, save for a pair of telephone booth sets. They’re accompanied by back-up dancers, who are all adorned in similarly retro-inspired outfits.

“That was such a good day / The day that I loved you so much / Now it’s gone and all that sadness is left / I miss myself so much,” they harmonise on the song’s chorus.

‘Now’ is a cut from Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, which dropped last week. The track is notably a cover of a 1987 song of the same name by South Korean band Seoul Family, which itself was a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Psy revealed that he wouldn’t have considered working on the song if Hwasa hadn’t collaborated with him. “I hadn’t met her in person,” he shared. “But I just approached her saying, ‘I have a track and I want to make a remake of this classic song between male vocal and female vocals. But the female has got to be powerful, so, I think it’s you. I’ll send you the track, but what do you think?’”

Psy then revealed that Hwasa had agreed to work with him on the song almost instantly. “And she says, ‘I’m going to do it.’ Without listening! So I was like, ‘Wow, I’m a huge fan of Hwa Sa, and she’s responding, on the spot, without listening’,” he added.

Hwasa is just one of many collaborators featured on Psy’s new record, with the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer having worked with BTS’ Suga on its title track ‘That That’, K-R&B singer-songwriter Crush for ‘Happier’, as well as Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and more.