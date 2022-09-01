PUP announce live EP ‘PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know’

PUP have dropped details of new live EP, ‘PUP UNRAVELS LIVE IN FRONT OF EVERYONE THEY KNOW’.

The EP, which was recorded across several hometown shows in Toronto whilst the band were out on tour earlier this year, is due to arrive on October 16. It also serves as a follow on from the bands latest album ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUP THE BAND’, which dropped earlier this year.

“PUP UNRAVELS LIVE IN FRONT OF EVERYONE THEY KNOW. A disastrous live EP recorded at our 2 Toronto shows. Live versions of Robot Writes A Long Song + Matilda out now. Full EP out Oct 12” the band wrote on Twitter yesterday (August 31).

Included amongst the six-song EP are the aforementioned ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’, ‘Matilda’, ‘Four Chords’, ‘Totally Fine’, ‘Relentless’ and ‘PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing for Bankruptcy’.

Talking about track ‘Matilda’, when NME chatted to PUP for our NME In Conversation video chat, frontman Stefan Babcock revealed that he wrote the track about his beloved guitar.

“On our first American tour, we were on tour with a band called The Menzingers, and it was a pretty long tour, and we were pretty broke,” said Babcock. “I only had one guitar and it got broken at a show and I didn’t have any money to buy a new one. A friend of mine just gave me this guitar and he just went: you need this guitar more than I do! So he gave it to me and his only rule was that I never sell it and that her name’s Matilda and you can’t change it.”

As well as the release of the live EP, the band are set to return for a UK tour this coming October. See full live dates below and buy tickets here.

OCTOBER

12 – Leeds, Beckett Students Union

13 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

14 – London, The Roundhouse

16 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

17 – Dublin, Button Factory

19 – Brighton, Chalk

20 – Bristol, SWX

21 – Birmingham, O2 Institute