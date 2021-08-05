Purity Ring return with evocative new single ‘soshy’

Canadian duo Purity Ring have shared their first new music of 2021: a stand-alone single, entitled ‘soshy’.

The song, released yesterday (August 4), follows on from the band’s third album ‘WOMB’ in April 2020. Much like ‘WOMB’, ‘soshy’ was written, produced and mixed entirely by the duo themselves: vocalist Megan James and instrumentalist Corin Riddick.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the single, which was directed by Michigan-based visual artist Carson Davis Brown. It pairs archival footage with dark, distorted visuals.

Watch the video for ‘soshy’ below:

In a brief press statement, James cryptically described the music video for ‘soshy’ as “a wraith to descend the summer stairs with”.

The singer, who also created the single’s artwork, also alluded to “a visage underwater and over the super 8” and “Doris in 1935” as descriptors of the clip’s visuals.

Released last April, ‘WOMB’ is Purity Ring’s third album. NME rated it three stars, with reviewer El Hunt praising its “subtle experiments”, “even if you may sometimes wish they’d surprise you more”.

Besides ‘WOMB’ and a cover of the ’90s dance hit ‘Better Off Alone’ by Alice DJ, Purity Ring spent 2020 largely collaborating with other artists.

The duo were enlisted by Deftones to remix a song from the band’s ‘White Pony’ album for ‘Black Stallion’, a collection of remixes commemorating the album’s 20th anniversary. Elsewhere, Riddick teamed up with HEALTH and Soccer Mommy to produce their collaborative single ‘Mass Grave’.