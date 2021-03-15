PURPLE KISS makes powerful debut with ‘Ponzona’

Rookie girl group PURPLE KISS have finally made their debut with the song ‘Ponzona’.

The seven-member group released their first-ever mini-album ‘Into Violet’ today (March 15), accompanied by a dark and sultry music video for the title track, ‘Ponzona’. PURPLE KISS are the first girl group from South Korean agency RBW entertainment in seven years, since the debut of K-pop powerhouses MAMAMOO in 2014.

Watch the video for ‘Ponzona’ below.

‘Into Violet’ includes the group’s pre-debut singles such as ‘My Heart Skip a Beat’ and ‘Can We Talk Again,’ which were released in November 2020 and February this year, respectively.

Some members of PURPLE KISS were also involved the creation of songs on ‘Into Violet’. Japanese member Yuki was credited for lyrics for both pre-debut singles, while Chaein participated in the writing and composition of ‘Can We Talk Again.’

In 2018, members Jieun and Goeun appeared as contestants on Mnet’s survival reality programme, Produce 48. Fellow member, Dosie, also participated in JTBC’s Mix Nine, another survival programme by YG Entertainment.

Prior to the release of ‘Into Violet’, PURPLE KISS released a performance video for the mini-album’s opening track, ’Intro: Crown’.