PURPLE KISS announce comeback with teaser for ‘Festa’

K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have begun teasing their return with ‘Festa’.

On August 17, RBW Entertainment shared a teaser clip for PURPLE KISS’ comeback with their first single album ‘Festa’. The new video features the group’s logo set against a pastel blue door that opens to reveal their comeback date of September 5.

RBW first confirmed last week that PURPLE KISS were preparing to return in September. Per Soompi, the agency also teased that the group would be changing up their concept for the release: “You’ll be able to see new charms that PURPLE KISS has not yet shown before, so please give their comeback lots of interest and anticipation.”

‘Festa’ will be PURPLE KISS’ first comeback since their February mini-album ‘Cabin Fever’, which was led by the title track ‘Sweet Juice’. That release was their first as a six-member act, after member Park Ji-eun left the group in November 2022.

The upcoming release will also be their first music since the group’s rapper Yuki participated in Mnet’s project girl group TV competition Queendom Puzzle, where she finished in third place earlier this week.

Yuki will be debuting in the project girl group EL7Z UP alongside H1-KEY’s Hwiseo, woo!ah!’s Nana, Kei of Lovelyz, WJSN‘s Yeoreum, Rocket Punch’s Yeonhee and CLC’s Yeeun. The septet are set to make their first release in September, but will still be able to promote with their original groups or as soloists.