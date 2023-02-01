PURPLE KISS to return with fifth mini-album ‘Cabin Fever’ this month

K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have announced the release of their fifth EP ‘Cabin Fever’, due out later this month.

PURPLE KISS’ comeback was announced via a teaser video uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel earlier today (February 1) at midnight KST, dubbed the ‘Cabin Fever’ logo motion clip.

The brief 22-second clip introduced a new PURPLE KISS logo to coincide with the band’s new release against footage of an eerily empty hotel lobby and hallway. The video then unveils the album name as well as its release date of February 15 at 6pm KST. Other details, including a tracklist for the record, have yet to be unveiled at the time of publication.

‘Cabin Fever’ will arrive roughly seven months since PURPLE KISS last released music, which was the July 2022 mini-album ‘Geekyland’, led by title track ‘Nerdy’. Rapper Yuki was credited as a lyricist on the B-sides ‘Fireflower’ and ‘Love Is Dead’, while ‘Summer Rain’ was co-written and co-composed by ex-labelmate Ravn, who was formerly a member of the boyband ONEUS.

The upcoming release of ‘Cabin Fever’ will also mark the girl group’s first music as a six-piece, following Park Ji-eun’s departure from the group in November 2022. At the time, RBW Entertainment revealed that Park had experienced “continuous poor health condition and symptoms of anxiety” during her time with the group, and had been advised by a professional to take “sufficient rest”.

The company also added that Park had arrived at the decision to leave the group following a lengthy discussion on “group activities, future plans and other matters” during a break period. “We ask for your ongoing support for Park Ji-eun who will be continuing on a new path and ask for your warm support to the six members who will show further growth,” RBW’s statement concluded.