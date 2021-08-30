PURPLE KISS unveil powerful performance video for ‘Intro: Freaky Purky’

South Korean girl group PURPLE KISS have teased their upcoming mini-album with a new zombie-themed performance video.
On August 30 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group released an exciting performance video for ‘Intro: Freaky Purky’, a minute-long introduction to their forthcoming mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’. The project is slated to drop on September 8 at 6pm KST.
‘Intro: Freaky Purky’ follows the horror-themed surprise teaser PURPLE KISS released last week. The clip opens with main dancer Dosie waking up in the middle of a zombie-infested street to the sound of sirens blaring. The group join in, and the septet perform their fierce, horror-inspired choreography to the EDM track.
Additionally, PURPLE KISS have also revealed the tracklist for ‘HIDE & SEEK’. The six-song record will open with the song ‘ZOMBIE’, which will also be the project’s title track. Notably, the upcoming single was co-written by main rapper Yuki, as well as RBW Entertainment labelmate CyA of the band ONEWE.
The idol group are also credited for the lyrics and composition for most of the forthcoming mini-album. ‘2am’ was penned by the group alongside their main producer Davve, and composed by members Na Go-eun, Chaein and Dosie. Meanwhile, ‘So Why’ was written by Yuki and Chaein, and composed solely by the latter.
PURPLE KISS first announced their return with a surprise teaser on August 23, where they revealed the new record’s title and release date. This marks their first comeback since their debut mini-album ‘Into Violet’ and its lead single ‘Ponzona’ dropped in March.