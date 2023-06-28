PURPLE KISS’ Swan teases debut single album ‘Twenty’

South Korean singer Swan of K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS will soon be making her solo debut with her single album ‘Twenty’.

On June 28, RBW Entertainment unveiled a music video teaser for ‘Twenty’, the upcoming debut single of PURPLE KISS member Swan. The new clip features the singer waking up on a mattress surrounded by paper cranes, before showcasing snippets of the song’s choreography as the music kicks in. ‘Twenty’ will be released on July 2 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

The upcoming release will comprise a total of four tracks, including Korean and English versions of the title track ‘Twenty’ and B-side ‘Be My Everything’. Both songs are composed by South Korean producer Jung Key, who also co-wrote lyrics for both tracks with Swan.

With ‘Twenty’, Swan will be the first member of PURPLE KISS to release solo music since the six-member girl group’s debut under RBW Entertainment in 2021. Their most recent release as a group had been their February mini-album ‘Cabin Fever’, which was led by the single ‘Sweet Juice’.

Fellow PURPLE KISS member Yuki is also currently competing in Mnet’s reality competition series Queendom Puzzle. Hosted by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, the ongoing series sees 26 existing K-pop idols competing for a place in an upcoming seven-member project girl group.

In other RBW Entertainment news, the company has confirmed that MAMAMOO member Hwasa would be departing the agency following the expiration of her current contract. She is also reportedly in talks to join Psy-led agency P Nation, though it has since commented that “a contract with Hwasa has not been confirmed”.