Pusha T and DJ Drama to team up for ‘Gangsta Grillz’ mixtape in 2023

Pusha T has confirmed that he’ll have new music coming in 2023 in the form of a mixtape with DJ Drama.

The rapper confirmed that he would be working with DJ Drama during a recent conversation with Rap Radar’s B Dot on Twitter Spaces, which will be the next instalment of DJ Drama’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ series of mixtapes. He released one with Snoop Dogg, ‘Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It’, earlier this year. The mixtape with Pusha T is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 [via Complex].

The mixtape will be the follow-up to Pusha T’s fourth album ‘It’s Almost Dry’, which was released in April. It made Number 17 on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2022, with the rapper heralded as being “still in a league of his own”.

However, the UK and European leg of the accompanying tour, which was supposed to take place this month, was postponed due to “production issues”. No rescheduled dates have yet been announced.

Earlier this month, Pusha T reflected on his 2018 feud with Drake in which the two took shots at each other through a short back-and-forth of diss tracks.

Asked about the legacy of their issues in a new interview with XXL, Pusha said he believes Drake is still “hurt” by the episode, adding: “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him.

“Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”