Pusha T calls rumours of Eminem beef a “misinterpretation”

Pusha T has said that a supposed beef between him and Eminem is a “misinterpretation”, and payed respect to his fellow rapper.

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle, Pusha was asked by host Lore’l if he had ever been pitted against other rappers.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” he responded. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

He went on to express his admiration for Eminem’s famous 1998 appearance in the Lyricist Lounge showcase. “He’s one of them people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally.”

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the rumours on social media that the two rappers are feuding with one another.

Pusha’s comments come following the release of his latest album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. In a five-star review, NME said he “has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done”.

He also recently discussed the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, both of whom contributed to the album.

“It fucking sucks. You know Cudi is my fucking brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public,” he said.

“It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue – that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–fucked up.”