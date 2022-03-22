Pusha T drops McDonald’s diss track in collaboration with Arby’s

Pusha T has dropped a new song that takes aim at McDonald’s, nearly two decades after the rapper allegedly came up with Mickey D’s ‘I’m Lovin It’ jingle.

Arriving as part of a partnership with rival fast food chain Arby’s, ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’ sees Push zero in on the Filet-o-Fish burger.

“How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it? / A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?” he raps over an industrial-tinged beat. A few bars later comes: “Say less, this argument is baseless / Drowned in tartar, that Filet-o-Fish is tasteless.”

Listen to ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’ below:

Back in 2016, Pusha claimed he wrote the famous McDonald’s advert jingle ‘I’m Lovin’ It’. The track, produced by longtime Push collaborators The Neptunes and performed by Justin Timberlake, debuted in 2003. However, that claim has since been disputed by co-writers Tom Batoy, Franco Tortora and others involved with its creation.

Nevertheless, in a new interview with Rolling Stone centred around ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’, Push said he was “solely responsible for the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ swag and the jingle of that company”, adding that he was paid a one-time fee but no ongoing royalties for penning McDonald’s most enduring marketing campaign.

Elsewhere in the interview, Push is asked about his last “actual” diss track – ‘The Story Of Adidon’ in 2018 – which came at the height of his feud with Drake and accused the Toronto rapper of “hiding a child”.

“We had a good time [with ‘Adidon’], but I’m over it,” Pusha said. “I’m the first-ever fish sandwich diss ever, and I should go down in history for that. I hope [‘Spicy Fish Diss’] has more cultural impact [than ‘Adidon’], ’cause that’s gonna go direct to my pocket.”

Earlier this month, Pusha teamed up with Nigo on the song ‘Hear Me Clearly’, taken from the DJ and designer’s forthcoming album ‘I Know Nigo’. Last month, Push shared the Kanye West-produced ‘Diet Coke’, which is set to feature on the rapper’s fourth solo album when it arrives later this year.