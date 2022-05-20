Pusha T on Kanye West: “Ye and I are very different people”

Pusha T has talked about working with Kanye West and how different they are from one another.

In an interview for NME’s most recent Big Read, the Virginia rapper talked about the creative and personal differences between him and Ye. The rapper worked with Ye’s G.O.O.D Music as a signed artist before becoming the label’s President.

“Ye and I are very different people,” Pusha told NME. “The only thing we have in common is our love of street rap. He’s a huge fan and I’m the DNA of that. We’re really parallel on it. I feel like everything else is a debate because we’re just very different people.”

“He’s very emotional and I am way more calculated than him,” he continued. “So, music is never the debate; it’s the strategy that is the debate with us all day long. His superpower is his instinct, so when that’s your superpower, the shit works the majority of the time.”

Pusha added: “My superpower is my calculated, methodical fucking way of going about things, being able to sit back and withstand whatever before I strike.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha discussed working with West on his seminal album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. Famously, during those sessions, Kanye forced every one of his collaborators to create multiple versions of their contributions. Pusha says, he was asked to rewrite his verse on ‘Runaway’ several times, placing him in uncharted territory.

“I’m somebody who’s married to what I do,” he said. “I had never been into that type of process until I got with Ye. I saw that sometimes greater things come out of it and once you get that vein, you’ve replaced that initial line with something that’s even better and then you begin to outdo what you already thought was great.”

Pusha added: “The only problem with that is sometimes you get in your way and you fuck up your own timelines, but it’s a good process.”

Earlier this month, the rap legend commented on a supposed beef between himself and Eminem, explaining it is a “misinterpretation”.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” he said. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”