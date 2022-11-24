Pusha T postpones UK and European ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour to 2023 due to “production issues”

Pusha T has postponed the imminent UK and European leg of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour due to “production issues”.

The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the next month, with dates set to begin in Zurich next week (November 30).

UK dates were set for mid-December with a huge London show at Brixton Academy on December 19.

Ahead of the tour beginning, Irish promoter MCD Productions has confirmed that the tour is being rescheduled, writing: “The Pusha T tour is postponed to 2023 due to production issues, as we want to bring you the best show possible. Hold on to your tickets for news of rescheduled dates ASAP.”

No rescheduled dates have yet been announced, but you can see the list of postponed shows below.

🚨 @Pusha_T update 🚨

NOVEMBER 2022

30 – Komplex, Zurich

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Backstage Werk, Munich

2 – Fabrique, Milan

4 – Le Trianon, Paris

6 – Vega, Copenhagen

7 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

8 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

12 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

14 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

18 – O2 Academy, Bristol

19 – Brixton Academy, London

21 – Academy, Dublin

Pusha T released his fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ in April. The album – which he dubs “rap album of the motherfucking year” – scored a glowing five-star review from NME.

The review said: “Pusha T has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done. Despite being longer than ‘Daytona’, there is succinct preciseness to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting.

Read the NME Big Read cover feature with Pusha T all about the creation of ‘It’s Almost Dry’.

Across 2022, Pusha T has shared a pair of diss tracks aimed at McDonald’s. Back in March, the rapper shared ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track‘ in collaboration with Arby’s – where Pusha took aim at the chain’s Filet-o-Fish burger.

A new track, titled ‘Rib Roast’, sees Pusha T reconnect with Arby’s to diss their rivals McDonald’s, by questioning the quality of their food and McRibs.