Pusha T returns with new single ‘Diet Coke’

Pusha T has returned with new single ‘Diet Coke’, his first for the year. The track was produced by 88-Keys and Push’s longtime collaborator Kanye West, with West also among the track’s co-writers.

An early version of the beat that underscores ‘Diet Coke’ was originally created by 88-Keys 18 years ago, as an interlude for his beat tape ‘The Makings of Crack Cocaine’.

“Imaginary players ain’t been coached right / Master recipes under stove lights,” Push raps on the track’s refrain. “The number on this jersey is the quote price / You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right?”

It’s a reference the former Clipse member first made back on the duo’s ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ track ‘Hello New World’, where he rapped: “Baggin’ up grams at the Hyatt, though / The news called it crack, I called it Diet Coke.”

Listen to ‘Diet Coke’ below:

Though yet to be confirmed, ‘Diet Coke’ will likely feature on Push’s forthcoming fourth solo studio album, which is set to arrive later this year. Last month, Pusha discussed the forthcoming ‘DAYTONA’ follow-up, calling it the “album of the motherfucking year” in an interview with Complex.

“A Pusha album takes a long time,” the rapper said. “It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything.

“I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some one thousand per cent rap superhero shit, man. There’s a lot going on.”

Since releasing the Grammy-nominated ‘DAYTONA’ in 2018, Push has released numerous standalone singles, including ‘No Problem’ (for the Venom soundtrack), ‘Sociopath’ with Kash Doll, the Lauryn Hill collaboration ‘Coming Home’ and ‘Puppets’, which sampled the Succession theme.

Push also appeared on Pop Smoke‘s second posthumous album ‘Faith’ last year. The rapper featured on ‘Tell the Vision’ alongside West and ‘Top Shotta’ with Travi and Beam.