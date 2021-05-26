Pusha T says no one will publish his children’s book

Pusha T said he has been trying to write a children’s book for years, but no publishing house will take him on.

The rapper shared the news on Twitter after a fan told him his track ‘Keys Open Doors’, performed by his hip-hop duo Clipse, was being interpreted as “a non-double-entendre educational song” by his two-year-old. The term ‘keys’ is actually referring to cocaine.

“Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…” Pusha T said.

Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…😔 https://t.co/fMTjytdiqG — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2021

Advertisement

Writer Keith Nelson Jr. then pointed out it could be because of the rapper’s references to drugs throughout his songwriting, such as his use of the slang ‘snow’. In response, Pusha T said, “A simple metaphor can be the death of you.”

A simple metaphor can be the death of you…😔 https://t.co/cDll72Iuf0 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2021

Pusha T’s last full-length release was ‘Daytona’ in 2018. Since then, he has released collaborative singles with Lauryn Hill and Kash Doll. He has also featured on tracks alongside Black Thought, Swizz Beatz, Killer Mike, Vince Staples and Divine.

Late last year, the rapper said he would be working with Kanye West again on his forthcoming fourth album, which currently has no title or release date. West, along with production duo The Neptunes, had been enlisted to produce the LP.